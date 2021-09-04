Health care workers challenge COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Several dozen employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Covington, comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases — largely among unvaccinated patients — that threatens to overwhelm most Kentucky hospitals, the Courier Journal reported.

The suit follows a recent announcement by most of the state’s major hospital systems, including St. Elizabeth’s, based in northern Kentucky, that they would require vaccines for all workers without a medical or religious exemption to try control the surge of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Public health officials repeatedly have declared the vaccines as safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, has described the COVID-19 vaccines as a “miracle of modern science.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But the lawsuit, filed by 40 employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, disputes that in a pleading with multiple attachments purporting to show the vaccines are unproven, experimental, ineffective and could result in serious side effects.

Further, it claims individuals should have a right to refuse vaccines and not be “coerced to participate in a medical experiment.”

A spokesman for St. Elizabeth’s didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.