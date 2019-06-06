Officers find $175,000 worth of marijuana in car clocked 35 mph over speed limit

Kentucky State Police say they found about $175,000 worth of marijuana in the vehicle of a man who was clocked driving 90 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. Provided by Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police say they arrested a man Thursday after they found $175,000 worth of marijuana in the vehicle of a man who was driving 35 mph over the speed limit.

In addition to a count of trafficking marijuana, 20-year-old Julio Sanchez is charged with speeding, reckless driving, driving without an operators license, failure to produce an insurance card and driving without registration, according to state police.

A state police commercial vehicle enforcement officer clocked a 2008 Lexis on Boonesborough Road going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone at about 2 p.m. Thursday, according to state police. The officer, Mark Puckett, pulled the car over and noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle.

Officers investigated and found 2 large bales of marijuana wrapped in duct tape, according to state police.

Sanchez is being held in the Madison County jail.