Local
Officers find $175,000 worth of marijuana in car clocked 35 mph over speed limit
Kentucky State Police say they arrested a man Thursday after they found $175,000 worth of marijuana in the vehicle of a man who was driving 35 mph over the speed limit.
In addition to a count of trafficking marijuana, 20-year-old Julio Sanchez is charged with speeding, reckless driving, driving without an operators license, failure to produce an insurance card and driving without registration, according to state police.
A state police commercial vehicle enforcement officer clocked a 2008 Lexis on Boonesborough Road going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone at about 2 p.m. Thursday, according to state police. The officer, Mark Puckett, pulled the car over and noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle.
Officers investigated and found 2 large bales of marijuana wrapped in duct tape, according to state police.
Sanchez is being held in the Madison County jail.