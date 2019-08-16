17 injured in Greyhound bus wreck on I-75 in Kentucky; Driver’s possible phone use is under scrutiny

Mount Vernon Fire Department

Seventeen people were taken to hospitals Thursday after a crash involving a Greyhound bus on 1-75 in Rockcastle County, and possible cell phone use by the driver is part of the investigation.

The collision involved a Greyhound bus and a commercial vehicle on I-75 near the 71-mile marker, according to a Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

The 17 people were transported to Rockcastle and Madison County hospitals by Rockcastle and Madison County EMS crews. WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported that six of the people injured were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

WKYT said Greyhound bus 1104 was traveling from Atlanta to Cincinnati. The bus left London at 3:43 p.m.

The wreck occurred when the bus left its lane and collided with a flatbed truck at about 4:30 p.m., the television station reported.

The family of a passenger on the bus sent WKYT a photo that was snapped at 3:57 p.m. that appears to show the driver, Vincent Watts, 64, of Atlanta, using his cell phone.

Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is investigating the crash. The agency told WKYT that they will look at the driver’s phone records, as is procedure for such collisions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all who were affected by today’s incident,” WKYT quoted a Greyhound spokesperson saying. “We are currently cooperating with local authorities on this matter.”

The company told the station it is investigating the cause of the crash and that it has a zero-tolerance policy for drivers using cell phones while driving.

“Just felt some swerving, and the next thing you know, it’s like an impact, and like everybody just flew forward, and like there was glass everywhere,” passenger Lewii Kynee told WKYT. “Everybody was screaming and crying; it was like tragic.”