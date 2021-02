Local UK ROTC honors Iwo Jima flag raising, Lexington veteran February 23, 2021 12:22 PM

University of Kentucky ROTC members marked the 76th anniversary of the raising of the U.S. Flag on Iwo Jima and Elwood Hughes, a veteran who witnessed the raising of the flag and recently died in Lexington, with a ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.