Why do Catholic churches have so many statues?

UK student volunteers were brought in to E7 Kids Cafe, a children’s after-school program off of Martin Luther King Boulevard directed by Tanya Roodhouse, through the UK Service Corps which gives credit hours for UK students that volunteer.
Mercy For Animals captured video at a Franklin farm that's a Tosh Farms facility. The abuse in the video prompted JBS USA to temporarily stop accepting shipments from the farm while it investigates. Tosh said farm staff are being retrained.
The old Kennedy Mill Bridge, built in 1924, over Lake Herrington is being dismantled while a new span is under construction. The new bridge, linking Garrard and Mercer Counties, is scheduled to be finished in November 2019.
Bodycam footage shared to Facebook by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows Officer William Umana pursuing two murder suspects in his car. The footage shows him chasing an SUV. Suspects reportedly shot at least 34 bullets at officers.
Poco Cedillo, a Texas fisherman, caught his “shark catch of multiple lifetimes” off the Padre Island National Seashore. He said the 14-foot long hammerhead shark died before he could release it, so the meat was donated.
Kentucky football finished spring practice without picking a starting quarterback. At SEC Football Media Days, head coach Mark Stoops was asked if he had a timetable for picking a starter between Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson.