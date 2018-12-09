Lexington firefighters help rescue cow stranded in sinkhole

Less than a week after Lexington firefighters rescued a trapped police horse, they came to the aid of another large animal that was down on its luck Saturday.
The Lexington Fire Department was called to Lincoln County Saturday afternoon along with firefighters from Jessamine County to help free a cow that was found trapped in a sinkhole. The cow was 15 to 20 feet below ground and crews had to use heavy equipment to dig down and lift it to safety.
The cow is expected to be okay, according to the fire department.
“Thankfully, the cow did not appear to be injured, and will spend the next few days resting before getting back to work grazing in the fields,” the fire department said on Facebook.
Comments