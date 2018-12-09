Firefighters from Lexington and Jessamine County worked together Saturday to rescue a cow that became trapped in a sinkhole.
Firefighters from Lexington and Jessamine County worked together Saturday to rescue a cow that became trapped in a sinkhole. Provided by the Lexington Fire Department
Firefighters from Lexington and Jessamine County worked together Saturday to rescue a cow that became trapped in a sinkhole. Provided by the Lexington Fire Department

Counties

Lexington firefighters help rescue cow stranded in sinkhole

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

December 09, 2018 04:02 PM

Less than a week after Lexington firefighters rescued a trapped police horse, they came to the aid of another large animal that was down on its luck Saturday.

The Lexington Fire Department was called to Lincoln County Saturday afternoon along with firefighters from Jessamine County to help free a cow that was found trapped in a sinkhole. The cow was 15 to 20 feet below ground and crews had to use heavy equipment to dig down and lift it to safety.

The cow is expected to be okay, according to the fire department.

“Thankfully, the cow did not appear to be injured, and will spend the next few days resting before getting back to work grazing in the fields,” the fire department said on Facebook.

  Comments  