Armed man robs a Kentucky hotel. The clerk grabbed his gun and pointed it back at him.

A robber got away with cash from a Paducah hotel Monday, but not before getting a taste of his own medicine from a clerk.

Video supplied by the Paducah Police Department shows a man in a University of Alabama sock hat going behind the counter and beginning to look through drawers when a female clerk shows up. The woman points to a door around the counter and instructs the would-be robber to go to the front of the hotel.

With the suspect brandishing a gun, the clerk eventually threw cash on the counter and the man put his gun on the countertop while he put the money in a plastic bag. Video shows the woman grabbing the gun and immediately pointing it at the suspect.

The suspect fled toward the exit with the cash before coming back in and trying to retrieve his gun. He began to hop the counter, but the woman again pointed the gun at the robber.

That’s when the male suspect fled for good, and Paducah police say he left in a dark-colored passenger car.

The suspect is a white man, thin build with curly, blonde hair, according to Paducah police. His sock hat was recovered nearby, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411)