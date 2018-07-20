Traffic backs up on I-75 southbound after truck fire, storm
Strong storms knocked down multiple trees along southbound Interstate 75 between Fayette and Madison counties. A truck carrying vehicles also caught fire. All lanes were closed for clean up. The traffic eventually backed up for miles.
Pat Ryan, former president of Lexington Lions' Club, explains how the club uses money from the annual Bluegrass Fair to help 'beat' diabetes like he did. A group of kids with the disease will get a free visit Wednesday.
Very long lines formed quickly at Fayette and other malls across the country for the special promotion that allowed customers to pay as little as $1 for Build-A-Bear's fuzzy make-your-own friends. The company closed the lines to further patrons.