IED disguised as lighter caused explosion that injured 3 at Lexington estate sale

An improvised explosive device made to look like a lighter went off while an estate sale shopper picked it up, injuring three people, Lexington fire officials said Friday.
Additional components and explosive substances were found in a search of the house in the 700 block of Nakomi Drive, according to the fire department, The house was last owned by William Schooler, according to Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator records. He died July 8 at the age of 57, according to an obituary.
The owner was described as a hobbyist, and all the material found belonged to him, according to the fire department.
Police say they don’t think the IED was intentionally placed. It exploded about 9:30 a.m.
While additional components and explosive substances were removed from the home, some neighboring homes were temporarily evacuated for safety. Those other items were not legal, according to the fire department.
The injured were taken to the hospital. . One had a significant hand injury, another a leg injury and the other person sustained a concussion-like injury, Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker said. All three are expected to survive.
The FBI, Kentucky State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobbaco, Firearms and Explosives assisted local police and fire in the investigation. Authorities expected to wrap up work at the house and leave about 5 p.m.
