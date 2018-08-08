Lexington Qdoba manager nearly falls victim to costly scam until employees intervene

Quick-thinking employees of a Lexington restaurant prevented their manager from getting scammed of more than $1,000.
The night manager at Qdoba near Memorial Coliseum on Avenue of Champions received a phone call late Tuesday night from someone claiming to be from corporate, police said. The caller asked the manager to bring him money from the store safe and meet him at a nearby Walmart, according to Lexington Police Lt. Chris Van Brackel.
Police said the manager left with about $1,000, provoking suspicion from store employees. Around 1 a.m., police were called to the restaurant and employees said they believed their manager was being scammed, Van Brackel said.
Officers found the manager before he was able to deliver the money, police said.
Police are working on getting information about the caller.
“If it doesn’t sound right, it’s not,” Van Brackel said. “If you have questions about a possible scam, you can contact police. Luckily in this case, a couple of employees thought it didn’t sound right and they called police.”
