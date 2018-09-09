UK football finally beat Florida. See the unusual ways some fans celebrated.

University of Kentucky football fans were wild with delight after Kentucky ended a 31-game losing streak to the Florida Gators Saturday night.
The Kentucky Kernel reported that fans overturned a car on State Street, and police were dispatched to the area at about midnight. Police reportedly blocked intersections at Elizabeth and State streets and at Crescent and Waller Avenue.
Someone called police soon after the game ended to report that a group of people had thrown a mannequin into a rain puddle and were dancing in the puddle in their underwear.
The newly-opened KSBar and Grille posted a video on Twitter of celebrants flinging alcohol in the air. “Any recommendations for a clean up crew?” they asked.
Kentucky Football was trending on Twitter, and t-shirts celebrating the win were already rolling off the presses.
