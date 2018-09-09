Award-winning dog who went missing in Lexington found dead. Lucy was struck by train.

An award-winning dog who went missing last week while in Lexington for a competition was found dead Saturday, her owner said
After more than a week-long search for the whippet named Lucy “we found her on the railroad tracks. She had been hit by a train.,” Pam Heintzelman of Missouri said Sunday.
Lucy was in Lexington to compete in the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show at the Kentucky Horse Park last weekend, but sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Thursday, August 30 the dog escaped from her owner’s room at the Red Roof Inn on Wilhite Road. She was found dead Saturday on railroad tracks near the Macy’’s department store on nearby Nicholasville Road.
“We’d like to thank the community of Lexington for all of their support in our efforts to find her, “Heintzelman said. “It’s an amazing community. We were just so overwhelmed with all their love and caring for people they don’t know, a dog they don’t know. We just can’t put into words how much it meant to us.”
