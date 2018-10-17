Aerial footage of the Jefferson Street Bridge before demolition begins on Oct. 29

Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."
In the ongoing trial to determine who killed Trinity Gay, daughter of Tyson Gay, in October 2016, lawyers make closing arguments as to the culpability of Chazerae Taylor, who is being charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
Mayoral candidate Linda Gorton unveiled a multipronged platform Tuesday that would focus on developing high-tech jobs, making infill development easier and strengthening neighborhoods and increasing diversity.
This is Community Ventures' effort to house artists where they can work and have synergy with other artists and with potential buyers. It will include houses with studios, an art park for events and a gallery. First house is almost completed.
The casket of Marco Shemwell, the boy struck by a car Sept. 15 outside near Kroger Field stadium, was carried out of Calvary Christian Church in Winchester Monday and placed in a hearse for travel to a cemetery.
Christopher Spedding, attorney for UK student Jacob Heil, who hit a and killed a four-year-old with his car Saturday while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, asks the public to reserve judgement about Heil until more facts are known.
Lexington Police Sgt. Scott May explains how he recently reunited with his family's 1956 Chevy Bel Air after 40 years. He first drove it in high school in Danville where friends and girlfriends tagged along. It was sold when May went to college.
Two groups donated a custom bike to Azeb Tenges whose condition prevented her from riding. “She’s never been able to do this with her brother and her sister,” said her father, Ryan Tenges. “It’s just an unbelievable feeling for her. "
