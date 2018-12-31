Hot Light is on: Police find the humor in Lexington doughnut truck fire

A Krispy Kreme truck caught fire Monday afternoon in Lexington and police were able to find humor in the doughnut disaster.
The truck caught fire near Man o’ War Boulevard and Pink Pigeon Parkway, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
No one was injured and the fire was put out quickly, but the truck was seriously damaged, WKYT reported.
Not long after the fire, the Lexington Police Department posted on social media several pictures of officers showing their dismay at the loss. The department’s Facebook post had been shared thousands of times as of Monday night.
