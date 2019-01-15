Kyndall Covington weighed just 12.6 ounces when she was born at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in April. She's home now with her four siblings. At eight months old she weighs 12 pounds, 3 ounces.
James Edmonds, a severely mentally ill homeless man, has been arrested dozens of times around downtown Lexington over the years. He is best known to local residents for rolling his wheelchair into busy streets.
Assistant Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird explained the sentence negotiated for Mitchell Adkins, who pleaded guilty in November to about 10 criminal counts, including assault and terroristic threatening, in the April 2017 attack.