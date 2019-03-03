Fayette County

Road crews report for duty after heavy snow in Lexington

By Morgan Eads

March 03, 2019 04:40 PM

Mike McDonald, of Lexington, and his golden retriever Hannah, walk along a snow covered path at the University of Kentucky Arboretum Sunday in Lexington. A winter storm system is expected to move through the region Sunday afternoon.
A quick and heavy snowfall Sunday afternoon caused limited visibility and slick roads in Lexington and other parts of the state.

Road crews in Lexington reported for duty because of the sudden snow and were working to treat slick spots, according to the city. The city advised drivers to slow down and increase their following distance.

The snow was expected to end early Sunday evening, but cold temperatures were set to remain overnight, according to the National Weather Service office in Louisville.

Kentucky State Police reminded drivers not to call 9-1-1 to ask about road conditions during the cold weather. Road conditions can be monitored at goky.ky.gov.

