Cold front crashes hot party with storms

Chris Bailey WKYT

It feels a lot like summer out there today, but this setup isn’t going to last, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey. A cold front crashes the party later tonight and early Friday, with two bigger systems on the weather menu for the next week.

Temperatures climb into the low 80s with strong winds, followed by showers and thunderstorms kicking in Thursday night and Friday. Best chance for severe storms is in the western part of the state.

Where will temperatures go this weekend and early next week? What about rain? Consult Bailey's weather blog for answers.

