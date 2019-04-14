Fayette County
Lexington firefighters working to extinguish barn fire off Man o’ War Boulevard
The Lexington Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a barn fire on Man o’ War Boulevard near Winchester Road.
The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m., fire Maj. Jordan Saas said. As of about 5 p.m., it was unclear if any people or animals had been injured in the fire.
A fire investigator was on scene Sunday afternoon working to learn the cause of the fire, Saas said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments