Fayette County

Lexington firefighters working to extinguish barn fire off Man o’ War Boulevard

The Lexington Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a barn fire on Man o’ War Boulevard near Winchester Road.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m., fire Maj. Jordan Saas said. As of about 5 p.m., it was unclear if any people or animals had been injured in the fire.

A fire investigator was on scene Sunday afternoon working to learn the cause of the fire, Saas said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

