Portion of outbound Tates Creek shut down until further notice after gas main struck

Traffic on Tates Creek Road near Malabu Drive will likely be seriously disrupted Thursday night during rush hour, and possibly for much of the day Friday, according to traffic management.

A gas main was struck on Malabu Drive Before 11 a.m. on Thursday and outbound Tates Creek in that area remained closed for hours. Officials hoped to reopen the left outbound lane of Tates Creek sometime Thursday night, but did not anticipate it could be done by rush hour, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Outbound Tates Creek Road traffic was diverted onto Dove Run Road as workers repaired the line.

At least one lane of outbound Tates Creek Road is expected to remain closed until about 6 p.m. Friday, according to the traffic management center.

The Lexington Fire Department was on scene Thursday night as repairs to the gas line continued.

Gas service to the Merrick Place area was expected to be affected during the repairs, according to Columbia Gas.

