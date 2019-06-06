Woman dies of injuries from three-vehicle Georgetown Road crash in Lexington

Police: Crash nearly ‘dismantles’ vehicles, injures three in Lexington Sgt. Donnell Gordon said witnesses told police they saw one vehicle swerve into the other lane which led to a head-on collision on Georgetown Road. Three people were sent to the hospital following the three-vehicle crash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Donnell Gordon said witnesses told police they saw one vehicle swerve into the other lane which led to a head-on collision on Georgetown Road. Three people were sent to the hospital following the three-vehicle crash.

A woman died Wednesday after a three-vehicle crash on Georgetown Road in Lexington that sent three to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Kristian Pescor, 33, was taken by ambulance to UK Hospital after the crash, which occurred just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on Georgetown Road. She died about three hours later of blunt force trauma, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one swerved into the other lane, causing a head-on collision, Lexington police Sgt. Donnell Gordon said Wednesday. It was not immediately clear where the third vehicle was before the crash.

Georgetown Road between Kearney Road and Ironworks Pike was closed from 12:50 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. Wednesday as responders worked to rescue patients and investigate the scene.

In August, two people were killed when a flat-bed trailer detached from a commercial vehicle and collided with two cars on the same stretch of road.