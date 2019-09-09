Do you know this man accused of taking photos of teen in a Fayette Mall bathroom?

Man accused of taking photos of teenager in Fayette Mall restroom Lexington police say this man is accused of taking photos/videos of a teenage victim while in a public restroom at Fayette Mall. The police department is seeking the public's help identifying the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington police say this man is accused of taking photos/videos of a teenage victim while in a public restroom at Fayette Mall. The police department is seeking the public's help identifying the suspect.

The Lexington Police Department wants the public’s help identifying a voyeurism suspect at Fayette Mall.

The incident occurred in June, when a man allegedly took photos or video of a teenager in a public restroom at the mall, according to police.

Police released video and pictures of the suspect on LexIDme, the department’s new website for people to identify crime suspects.

WKYT reported in June that Dewey Reed saw a camera over his stall when he went to the Fayette Mall restroom.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I was kind of just like shocked,” Reed told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. “I paused for like a whole two seconds and just like instantly went into this mode to chase him down and try to get a face or something.”

The victim chased the man into a nearby store and took his photo, WKYT reported.

Tips to the police department can be submitted anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers or 859-258-3600 to speak directly with an officer.