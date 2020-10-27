Woman dies in custody at Fayette County Detention Center; cause under investigation

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Detention Center on Old Frankfort Pike in Lexington.

A 40-year-old woman died Monday night after suffering a medical emergency at the Fayette County jail.

Tera Erin Prado had been taken into custody on Oct. 16, according to the jail. At 8:37 p.m. Monday, jail staff saw her suffering from a medical issue in her cell.

Staff with Corizon Correction Health, which provides medical services at the jail, decided Prado needed care at a hospital, according to the jail. The Lexington Fire Department was called and transported Prado to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m., about an hour after she was found to be having an emergency.

As with any in-custody death, Prado’s death was being investigated by Lexington police and the Fayette County coroner, according to the jail. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the investigation. The jail will also investigate what happened internally.

Prado was tested at the hospital for COVID-19, but “there was no reasonable suspicion” that her death was related to COVID-19, according to the jail. As of Monday, there were no known cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the jail.