Fiery crash closes Leestown Road in Lexington. 1 driver hospitalized, authorities say

Multiple agencies responded to a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a UPS tractor trailer in Scott County Friday morning.

The impact of the collision launched one of the drivers into the bed of his pickup truck, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. He managed to get out of the truck before it caught fire, according to WKYT.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital, but his condition was unknown, according to WKYT.

The crash happened near the Fayette County line, according to Lexington police Lt. Larry Kinnard. Lexington police were called to the scene to help with traffic control, Kinnard said.

Leestown Road was shut down as a result of the crash. Lexington police were still on scene as of 7:30 a.m. to divert traffic onto South Yarnallton Pike, Kinnard said.

