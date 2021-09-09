Lexington faith leaders: Spend COVID money on youth job training, minority businesses

Black faith leaders want the Lexington council and Mayor Linda Gorton to spend some of the city’s federal coronavirus relief money on additional youth programming to curtail violence and on increasing minority business opportunities.

“We have said repeatedly that housing, health, employment, education and justice disparities all stem from economic disparities,” said Rev. Mario Radford of Growth Point Church at a press conference on Thursday at Consolidated Baptist Church. “We continue to say that Lexington will not become a city where everyone can have a reasonable expectation of achieving success” until the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, Fayette County Public Schools, the University of Kentucky and large private sector entities are “doing business with businesses that mirror the city’s population.”

City leaders will soon begin debate on how to spend up to $120 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it expects to receive over the next two years.

The Black faith leaders said they are backing a proposal submitted by Commerce Lexington, the city’s chamber of commerce, for funding business development officers who will work to grow private- and public-sector business opportunities for minority-owned companies. The cost would be $200,000 over three years for a total cost of $600,000.

In addition, the Black faith leaders have asked the city to use part of its federal coronavirus funding for expanded summer programming, including summer camps and more youth summer job training, in certain disadvantaged neighborhoods. By investing in summer programming, the city could see a drop in violence among youth, Radford said.

“Violence in our community must be addressed aggressively and intentionally. Undoubtedly, investing in our young people is the foundation to realizing the community safety that we are must be committed to achieving,” he said.

Lexington, like many cities, has seen a dramatic uptick over the past 18 months in murders and non-fatal shootings. From January to Aug. 22, there have been 27 homicides and 89 non-fatal shootings. Many of those shootings involve youths.

Radford said the Black faith leaders will work with the city to develop a three-year budget for the program. An exact amount for the expanded programming was not released during Thursday’s press conference.

“The dire need for this proactive programming is so urgent that we were compelled, not only to submit our funding recommendations but to also make them known to the public,” Radford said. “We hope that Mayor Gorton and the city council will hear this urgent call for action.”

On Sept. 14, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council will begin deliberating how to rank and prioritize more than 900 project submissions it has received over the past two months. In addition, Gorton has also made recommendations on how to spend the rescue plan money.

The council has previously set guideposts on how that money should be spent. One of the conditions is that the money should go to one-time projects that have no ongoing expense after the American Rescue Plan Act money runs out in two years.

The minority business development proposal and expanded summer youth programming would have ongoing costs after the federal relief money runs dry.

Rev. Clark Williams of Shiloh Baptist Church said the business development officers would likely be able to generate additional money by creating more business opportunities and eventually becoming self-sustaining. The summer youth programming could generate savings by reducing law enforcement costs if crime decreases, Williams said.

Drop charges against protesters, add civilians to police disciplinary

Black faith leaders first began discussions with city leaders about racial injustice issues in June 2020, when protesters took to Lexington streets after the police killings of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The group helped push the council to ban no-knock warrants in June. Louisville police were serving a no-knock warrant when they shot and killed Taylor in March 2020. The faith leaders also successfully convinced city leaders to do a disparity study that could help increase city contracts with minority-owned businesses.

But some police reform measures have still not been addressed, Black faith leaders said Thursday.

The city and the police union are currently negotiating a new contract for the majority of police officers. On Thursday, the ministers renewed their call to add civilians to police disciplinary boards to increase oversight of police.

“We also continue to point out that Lexington protesters for racial justice did not damage property, nor did they commit acts of violence,” Radford said. “Therefore, we continue to say to Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts, drop all protest-related charges against last year’s Lexington’s protesters as prosecutors have done all over the country.”

Misdemeanor charges against 10 protesters are still pending in Fayette District Court. Trials in many of those cases are set for February after being delayed multiple times. Many prosecutors, including in Louisville, have dropped charges against racial justice protesters. Other groups, including the NAACP, have also renewed calls for the charges to be dropped. Roberts has said he will not comment on ongoing cases.