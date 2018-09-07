Coroner: Body found on the banks of the Kentucky River

A death investigation was opened Friday after a body was found on the banks of the Kentucky River in Franklin County, the coroner said.
Just before 11:30 a.m., authorities received a report of what appeared to be the body of a man, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said in a release.
The coroner’s office is trying to establish the identity and rule out any sort of trauma.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
The incident is being investigated by the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. No further details are available at this time.
