Berea first responders team up for lip sync challenge

The Berea Police Department and Berea Fire Department posted their lip sync challenge Friday. Police used Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" and the firefighters appropriately used George Strait's "Fireman."
By
EKU pedway reopens

The Eastern Kentucky University pedway over Lancaster Ave. reopened today after months of repair work. A large truck with an upright hydraulic hoist crashed into the pedway in September of last year.