Eastbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed after semi fire.

A part of the Bluegrass Parkway in Woodford County is closed Monday morning following a tractor-trailer fire.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. near the 61.5 mile marker, where a trailer containing chromium-oxide caught fire, officials said.
The driver stopped under the Scotts Ferry Road overpass, which also caused the overpass to close so a bridge inspector can determine if it’s structurally sound, according to WKYT.
As crews continue to clean up the mess from the fire, the portion of the Bluegrass Parkway could be closed until around noon.
A detour is set up on U.S. 127 to Interstate 64.
