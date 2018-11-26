‘He cared about the county.’ Top official in Woodford County dies unexpectedly.

Woodford County Judge-Executive John “Bear” Coyle died suddenly Sunday, only a little more than a month before his last four-year term as the county government’s top administrator was scheduled to end. He was 63.
“He was just a super-nice guy who loved the people in this county,” said Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott.
“John was somebody I trusted. He cared about the county and he cared about employees,” said Woodford Fiscal Court Magistrate Ken Reed. “He did everything he could to improve the county.”
Coyle served as Woodford sheriff before he was elected judge-executive in 2006. Coyle did not seek re-election this year. His successor, former state Rep. James Kay, had no opposition in the May primary or in the November general election.
Coyle was particularly proud of Woodford Fiscal Court’s 2012 purchase of 211 acres adjacent to the Woodford County Park. The land will be used for future expansion of the park, and some of it is used for a disc golf course, said Woodford Fiscal Court Magistrate Gerald Dotson.
“Something else he was very proud of is we went through the greatest recession we went through in our lifetime and never cut services or raised taxes,” Dotson said.
“We owe a lot of that to John because John was a guy who tried to spend the money only if it needed to be spent,” Reed said.
As sheriff, Coyle had opposed the 2004 merger of the Woodford County and Versailles police departments. Versailles police patrol, enforce the law and investigate crimes and accidents in Midway and in the unincorporated areas of Woodford County in addition to Versailles. The cruisers, computers, firearms and equipment of the Woodford County police department were transferred to Versailles police.
“The only thing that stuck in his craw was the police merger,” Dotson said.
Nevertheless, Woodford Fiscal Court this year extended the merger contract for another 10 years.
Traugott, the Versailles mayor, said he and Coyle had some public disagreements about how some shared city-county services should be funded.
But behind the scenes, Coyle “was always willing to talk and always up for some good-natured ribbing,” Traugott said. “I would give a nod to his diplomacy skills. When I came into office, I was a little more high-strung than I am today. He was a steady hand. He would certainly make his feelings known, but he was the consummate gentleman. I appreciated that.”
Coyle had planned to work at a local food pantry once he left public office, Reed said.
Gov. Matt Bevin has 30 days to appoint a successor, but Dotson and Reed said they anticipate that fiscal court might name someone Tuesday night to sign payroll checks. Two signatures are required on checks, and Coyle was one of the two.
Reed said the court might name Judge Pro-Tem Gary Finnell in the interim. In an emergency, a fiscal court can name a temporary judge-executive, said Woodford County Attorney Alan George.
The governor might appoint Kay as judge-executive early. That would mean Kay would have to resign as state representative because he can’t hold both offices.
