Shooting kills man after altercation between occupants of two cars in Lexington

A Boyd County Circuit Court judge recommended a grand jury investigation Friday after the Boyd County Detention Center failed to notify law enforcement after officials mistakenly released an inmate last week.
A standoff at Bryan Station Inn in Lexington on Friday led to the arrest of Derek Garten, who is charged with the murder of Margaret Smith in Frankfort. Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton hopes the arrest brings closure to Smith’s family.
Part of New Circle Road has been shut down in both directions for several hours Friday morning due to a police investigation at Bryan Station Inn. A man barricaded inside the motel is believed to be murder suspect Derek Garten, police said.
This video illustrates how some vehicle burglary "crews" operates. These 5 individuals arrived in a stolen vehicle. They were able to cover an entire neighborhood in less than 9 minutes and burglarized numerous vehicles with unlocked doors.
Special collections librarian BJ Gooch recounts the story of two thieves attacking her to steal parts of the special collections at Transylvania University's library. The story was the feature of the film American Animals, directed by Bart Layton.
A masked man armed with a box cutter is suspected in five robberies at Cash Express, Dollar General and Family Dollar businesses, and Lexington police hope the public can help identify him by his voice or other means.
Janet Kytta Hancock recounts the Carrollton bus crash in 1988 in which her husband, Chuck Kytta, was killed, and the death of her son, Charlie, 22 years later. He was also killed by an impaired driver.
Katie Ellis, the widow of fallen Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis, talked to reporters after Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff accepted plea deals and were sentenced for the 2015 shooting of her husband. The couple's son, Luke, is 5 now.
Eric Ellis talked to reporters outside the Madison County Courthouse Friday, after Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff accepted plea deals and were sentenced for the killing of his brother, Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis.
Critics of the Trixie Foundation say the animals are often refused medical treatment and live in wretched conditions in Eastern KY. The owner disagrees, saying the animals are happy and healthy in his 'Eden," and that they have nowhere else to go.