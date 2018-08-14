‘I was in a panic state. I was an emotional wreck.’ Kentucky officer’s killer explains act.
Kentucky parole board member Caroline Mudd questioned John Paul Works about why he killed officer Regina Nickles during a parole hearing Tuesday. The two members who heard Works put off until next week a decision on releasing Works from prison.
Veterinarians could not save Wolfie, a five-month-old shepherd mix who was found unresponsive at a Whitesburg home. Barry Jensen, 22, and Meghan Sturgill, 19, face felony animal torture charges after Wolfie's death.
Fayette Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kimberly Baird reacts to long robbery sentences for Quincinio Canada and Dawan Mulazim, and discusses retrying Mulazim in the murder of a Marine in Lexington and the wounding of his wife.
A Boyd County Circuit Court judge recommended a grand jury investigation Friday after the Boyd County Detention Center failed to notify law enforcement after officials mistakenly released an inmate last week.
A standoff at Bryan Station Inn in Lexington on Friday led to the arrest of Derek Garten, who is charged with the murder of Margaret Smith in Frankfort. Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton hopes the arrest brings closure to Smith’s family.
Part of New Circle Road has been shut down in both directions for several hours Friday morning due to a police investigation at Bryan Station Inn. A man barricaded inside the motel is believed to be murder suspect Derek Garten, police said.
This video illustrates how some vehicle burglary "crews" operates. These 5 individuals arrived in a stolen vehicle. They were able to cover an entire neighborhood in less than 9 minutes and burglarized numerous vehicles with unlocked doors.
Special collections librarian BJ Gooch recounts the story of two thieves attacking her to steal parts of the special collections at Transylvania University's library. The story was the feature of the film American Animals, directed by Bart Layton.
A masked man armed with a box cutter is suspected in five robberies at Cash Express, Dollar General and Family Dollar businesses, and Lexington police hope the public can help identify him by his voice or other means.
Janet Kytta Hancock recounts the Carrollton bus crash in 1988 in which her husband, Chuck Kytta, was killed, and the death of her son, Charlie, 22 years later. He was also killed by an impaired driver.