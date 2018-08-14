‘I was in a panic state. I was an emotional wreck.’ Kentucky officer’s killer explains act.

Kentucky parole board member Caroline Mudd questioned John Paul Works about why he killed officer Regina Nickles during a parole hearing Tuesday. The two members who heard Works put off until next week a decision on releasing Works from prison.
By
