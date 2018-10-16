Good student, Good neighbor. Jurors learn about men convicted in student-athlete’s death

As the Trinity Gay murder trial nears its end, those who knew her or who knew those convicted in her fatal shooting gave emotional testimony Tuesday that can influence the severity of punishment.

The witnesses testified as part of the penalty phase of the trial, when the jury hears evidence and recommends sentences. Chazerae Taylor was found guilty Monday of wanton murder and wanton endangerment, while his son, D’Markeo Taylor, Lamonte Williams and D’Vonta Middlebrooks were found guilty of wanton endangerment.

Joronza Williams, mother of Lamonte, said he carried a gun because two of his best friends were killed by gun violence.

Through tears she said she was sorry that Lamonte was involved “in any way, shape or fashion” with Trinity’s death.

Trinity, 15, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay, was shot in the lower neck during an exchange of gunfire at Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway on Oct. 16, 2016.

Kathryn Hayden, a friend of the Gay family, said Trinity was “an awesome student” who hoped to compete on the Olympic level with training from her father. Hayden said Trinity “wasn’t the type of person that just thought of herself.”

Patricia Dugger, a neighbor of Chazerae Taylor, said he was a good neighbor who was involved with his family.

Alex Shapiro, a baseball coach in the Fayette County Schools, said he knew D’Markeo Taylor through a travel baseball team. Shapiro said “Keo” was invited to his wedding and 30th birthday party, and would be welcome in his home.

Wanton murder is punishable by 20 to 50 years or life in prison. Wanton endangerment is punishable by one to five years in prison.

The jury could enhance the penalties against Middlebrooks because he has prior felony convictions for possession of controlled substances, Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said.

