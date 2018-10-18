U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration explains the dangers of handling fentanyl

Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."
Christopher Spedding, attorney for UK student Jacob Heil, who hit a and killed a four-year-old with his car Saturday while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, asks the public to reserve judgement about Heil until more facts are known.
Lexington police want help identifying those responsible for vandalizing a car after University of Kentucky's football game over Florida last Saturday. The car, which belonged to a man who was not a UK student, was totaled.
A Scott County sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition Wednesday after being involved in a shooting late Tuesday night that left a fugitive from Florida dead at an I-75 rest area, according to Kentucky State Police.
Kentucky parole board member Caroline Mudd questioned John Paul Works about why he killed officer Regina Nickles during a parole hearing Tuesday. The two members who heard Works put off until next week a decision on releasing Works from prison.