Rape, sodomy charges dropped against son of Franklin County sheriff

Rape and sodomy charges against the son of Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton were dismissed by a Lexington grand jury this week, according to court documents.
Patrick Melton, a 22-year-old University of Kentucky student, was accused of “sexual and deviate sexual intercourse” without the consent of the alleged victim on July 7 at his residence on University Avenue in Lexington, his citation stated.
He was arrested in August. The woman allegedly tried to squirm, push and kick Melton, according to his original arrest citation.
Multiple witnesses confirmed the victim’s statements that she was intoxicated and passed out prior to the incident, his citation stated.
The grand jury met Tuesday and dismissed Melton’s first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy charges, according to court documents.
