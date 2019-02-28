Kentucky mother accused of leaving 2 toddlers alone at home while at work

A working Kentucky mother was arrested Wednesday after police say officers discovered her toddler children alone in their home wearing just diapers.
Officers were dispatched to the Wichita Drive apartment in Nicholasville Wednesday night after learning a child was alone in the residence, according to an arrest citation. The father of the children arrived 20 minutes later and let police inside.
When police entered the two-story apartment, a 2-year-old girl wearing only a diaper was downstairs crying and a 1-year-old boy wearing only a diaper was in an upstairs bedroom with the door shut, according to a court record.
The father told police that he took the mother to work at Movie Tavern in Nicholasville and a friend was supposed to watch the children while they were gone, court documents said. The movie theater is around 8 miles away from the apartment.
According to the arrest citation for 21-year-old Rachel Lush, officers spoke with her at the movie theater. She initially told them she and the children’s father left the residence at 5:58 p.m., and arrangements had been made for a friend to watch the children, police say.
After her arrest, Lush admitted that the children had been left alone, and she did not make arrangements for anyone to watch them, her arrest citation states.
Standing water was found in a bathtub upstairs, cleaning supplies were scattered throughout the home, which had two sets of stairs in the home and a strong odor of marijuana, police said.
Lush was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12. She was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.
