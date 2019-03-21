Lexington man shot at home in daylight by alleged robbers

A Lexington man is in the hospital after a shooting in a residential neighborhood in daylight.
Lexington police said twomen forced their way into a house in the 600 block of Hidden Point Drive at about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. Both men had handguns, and the homeowner was shot between the ribs and back. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police the two men demanded money and took money and cellphones when they fled on foot, but Sgt. Scott May said, “we believe it may be narcotics related.”
The two men were described as wearing black hoodies. One neighbor said he saw a small green car leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
Hidden Point Drive is inside Man o’ War Boulevard, between Alumni and Richmond roads.
Lexington police are still investigating.
