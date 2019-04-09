Crime

Shooting kills pregnant woman, unborn child in Central Kentucky, report says

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A pregnant woman died in an Anderson County shooting that might have followed a home invasion, according to WKYT.

The woman and a man were shot in a home on Saffell Street; Lawrenceburg police were called about 6 a.m., WKYT reported. WKYT is the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The man’s injuries weren’t life threatening.

The woman was in her third trimester when she died, the station reported. 

The start of the Anderson County schools were delayed two hours.

