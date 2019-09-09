After 17 year old found unconscious in alleged assault at Kentucky party, 5 teens charged

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Five teenagers, including two juveniles, were arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged assault at a house party, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the Paris Karr Road home, approximately 10 miles south of London, they found 18-year-old Madison Brown outside the residence. the sheriff’s office said. While the sheriff’s office was investigating, Brown “became belligerent with deputies,” who smelled alcohol emitting from her, the sheriff said.

Deputies went inside the residence and found numerous intoxicated adults and juveniles and learned there was a party taking place with alcoholic beverages, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 17-year-old male from Mt. Washington was found in a back bedroom unconscious and it was determined he was assaulted by three people at the home, the sheriff said. Text messages and videos were recovered depicting or describing an assault, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and then airlifted to a Louisville hospital, where he was on a ventilator “with serious head trauma,” the sheriff said.

Brady Tyler Cook, 18, of Danville, was charged with first-degree assault and alcohol intoxication. John Tyler Masters, 19, of Paris Karr Road in Keavy, was charged with first-degree assault. He was also charged with third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor after he allegedly brought alcohol to the home even though no one was over the age of 21, according to the sheriff.

A 16-year-old male from Danville was also charged with first-degree assault and alcohol intoxication, while a 17-year-old male from Danville was charged with tampering with physical evidence for allegedly intentionally deleting video of the assault, the sheriff’s office said. Brown, of Liberty, was charged with first-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

The three adults were placed in the Laurel County Correctional Center, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the juveniles was transported to the Breathitt County Detention Center and the other was released to his parents.