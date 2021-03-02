Man accused of rape at Western Kentucky University fraternity house

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and accused of raping a woman at a Western Kentucky University fraternity house Saturday.

Benjamin Massingille, of Tompkinsville, was arrested Monday morning and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, according to court records.

The victim told WKU police Saturday morning that she had been at a party at the Sigma Nu house and was in a bedroom with a man named “Ben” who lived there, according to a police citation filed in Warren District Court.

The victim told police that she and the man, later identified as Massingille, got into an argument at about 2 a.m., and she began texting her friend to ask to be picked up because she was scared, and Massingille was “intoxicated and enraged,” police said. At that point, police said, Massingille “forcefully pushed her on the bed” and sexually assaulted her.

When her friend arrived to pick up the victim, police said Massingille would not open the door. Police said the friend said “she could hear the victim inside screaming for help.” Police said “other unidentified males attending the party” helped the friend get into the room, where she found the victim partially undressed, “in distress and crying.”

Police said they interviewed the victim at Greenview Hospital at about 6 a.m. Saturday, and ER staff confirmed her injuries.

Massingille was arraigned Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. Court records indicate that Massingille was released Monday on $25,000 bond.