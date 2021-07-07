Kentucky man had ‘large quantity’ of meth and a child in his car, police say

A Lexington man accused of trafficking drugs in Central Kentucky was wearing a D.A.R.E t-shirt when he was booked into jail, according to arrest records. The D.A.R.E program is intended to keep children off drugs. Knox County Detention Center

A Kentucky man was charged Monday with drug trafficking with a child in his vehicle while also wearing a “D.A.R.E keeping kids off drugs” T-shirt, according to arrest records.

The Knox County sheriff’s office arrested the man after they received information that a Lexington resident was on his way to Knox County to deliver meth, according to an arrest citation. Barbourville police and the sheriff’s office found and detained David E. Hamblin, 36.

The shirt he was wearing promoted the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, which was founded in 1983 and is used in thousands of schools across the United States. The program is led by police officers in schools and is intended to prevent children from using drugs. It has continued for nearly 40 years but it has been criticized as outdated and ineffective.

Hamblin was stopped after he failed to use his turn signal while he was driving, according to an arrest citation.

Adam Townsley, an officer with the Barbourville Police Department, smelled marijuana and asked Hamblin if he had anything illegal in his car, according to the citation. Hamblin allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the car’s console.

Hamblin also allegedly admitted to having a loaded gun in the door of the car, according to an arrest citation written by Sam Mullins from the Knox County sheriff’s office. Townsley searched the car and allegedly found a “large quantity” of meth in addition to the gun and the marijuana.

A small child was in Hamblin’s car, according to the sheriff’s office. The child was picked up from the sheriff’s office by a family member.

Hamblin was charged with drug trafficking, receiving a stolen gun and endangering a child with a controlled substance, according to court records. He was also wanted in Laurel County on another drug trafficking charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harrod was in the Knox County Detention Center Wednesday morning, according to jail records. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.