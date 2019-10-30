Most Wanted Lexington’s Most Wanted: October 29, 2019

Name: Alex Bryant; Sex: Male; Race: Black; Age: 22; Height: 5’7; Weight: 130

Lexington’s Most Wanted is a service of the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and the Lexington Herald-Leader. (Like the sheriff’s office on Facebook.) Each week, a new photo lineup features mug shots of fugitives and information about them and warrants issued for their arrests.

SEE MUG SHOTS BELOW.

This week’s featured fugitive is Alex Bryant, wanted on the charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

All of the fugitives are wanted on active Fayette County warrants. If you have information regarding their whereabouts, immediately contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD YOU TAKE ACTION ON YOUR OWN.

