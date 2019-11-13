Lexington’s Most Wanted: November 12, 2019

Name: Darryl Stewart; Sex: Male; Race: Black; Age: 31; Height:; Weight: 275

Lexington’s Most Wanted is a service of the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and the Lexington Herald-Leader. (Like the sheriff’s office on Facebook.) Each week, a new photo lineup features mug shots of fugitives and information about them and warrants issued for their arrests.

This week’s featured fugitive is Darryl Stewart, who is wanted on the charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, third-degree criminal mischief, and persistent felony offender II

All of the fugitives are wanted on active Fayette County warrants. If you have information regarding their whereabouts, immediately contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771.

