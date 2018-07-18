Agency recommends removal of Kentucky State University board member

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education recommended removal of Kentucky State University regent Karen Bearden. Gov. Matt Bevin will make the final decision.
By
Parent pleads for magnet students who “play up"

Education

Parent pleads for magnet students who “play up"

Parent Allison Soult was the latest parent who tried to convince board members to change a policy concerning magnet middle school students. Soult told board members on Monday that the policy stands to hurt Bryan Station High students.