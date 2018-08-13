Kentucky school installs giant indoor slide to change culture

Two elementary schools in Bowling Green installed large indoor slides this school year in an attempt to change the culture in the building. Students climb on the slide, glide down it, and are assigned to groups.
Parent pleads for magnet students who “play up"

Parent Allison Soult was the latest parent who tried to convince board members to change a policy concerning magnet middle school students. Soult told board members on Monday that the policy stands to hurt Bryan Station High students.