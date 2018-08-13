Fayette County school buses readied for first day

Fayette County school buses hit the road Monday for a dry run. Over 240 buses were driven on their regular morning and evening routes. 285 buses are used to transport about 20,000 students. School starts Wednesday.
Parent pleads for magnet students who “play up"

Parent pleads for magnet students who “play up"

Parent Allison Soult was the latest parent who tried to convince board members to change a policy concerning magnet middle school students. Soult told board members on Monday that the policy stands to hurt Bryan Station High students.