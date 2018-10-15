Watch Kentucky teacher create elaborate art with Post-It Notes

Kentucky teacher Tyler Watts creates Post-It Note art, and uses it in his lessons with students.
UK unveils new research building

University of Kentucky officials celebrated the opening of a new, $265 million research building aimed at solving health disparities that plague Kentucky, such as cancer, diabetes, obesity and substance abuse.

