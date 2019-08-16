17 injured in Greyhound bus wreck in Kentucky on I-75

Mount Vernon Fire Department

Seventeen people were taken to hospitals Thursday after an accident involving a Greyhound bus on 1-75 in Rockcastle County, a Facebook post from the Mount Vernon Fire Department said.

The accident involved a Greyhound bus and a commercial vehicle on I-75 near the 71-mile marker, the post said.

The 17 people were transported to Rockcastle and Madison County hospitals by Rockcastle and Madison County EMS crews.

The Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT said Greyhound bus 1104 was traveling from Atlanta to Cincinnati. The bus left London at 3:43 p.m. The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all who were affected by today’s incident,” WKYT quoted a Greyhound spokesperson saying . “We are currently cooperating with local authorities on this matter.”

“Just felt some swerving, and the next thing you know, it’s like an impact, and like everybody just flew forward, and like there was glass everywhere,” passenger Lewii Kynee told WKYT. “Everybody was screaming and crying; it was like tragic.”