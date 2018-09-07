Daniel Boone lived here. Why is state trying to give this site (and others) away?

The late Thomas Clark, left, Kentucky’s legendary state historian emeritus, posed with Frances Saindon and George Barker the the Boone Station marker in 1997. Saindon was regent of the Captain John Wallace chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The group was holding a 30-year commemoration of the marker that year. Barker descended from Samuel Boone, Daniel Boone’s oldest brother. Michelle Patterson-Thomas Herald-Leader file photo