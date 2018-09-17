It’s a #MeToo moment Mitch McConnell doesn’t want to deal with. How will he respond?

This is a #MeToo moment Mitch McConnell didn’t want to deal with in his rush to stack the Supreme Court with far-right idealogues while he still can.
But now, the Senate majority leader from Kentucky has some big decisions to make.
McConnell must decide whether to slow down the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh because of allegations that, while in high school, he sexually assaulted a girl at a house party while drunk.
Kavanaugh has “categorically and unequivocally” denied the allegations by Christine Blasey Ford, a research psychologist at Palo Alto University in California. The Senate Judiciary Committee announced late Monday that both would be called to testify next Monday, effectively delaying a planned vote Thursday on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Until now, McConnell has been in the driver’s seat of a giant steamroller. He used his power to steal a Supreme Court nomination from Barack Obama so that Donald Trump could appoint Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Antonin Scalia, strengthening the high court’s 5-4 conservative majority.
But McConnell needs Kavanaugh or someone like him to seal the deal. And he needs to do it quickly. Republican majorities in the Senate and House are endangered in November because of Trump’s raging incompetence and disgusting behavior.
Trump, who has bragged on tape about committing sexual assault, was uncharacteristically restrained in his reaction, putting more pressure on McConnell. While he stood by Kavanaugh on Monday as “one of the finest people,” Trump said the Senate should “go through a process and hear everybody out.”
After days of silence on the topic, McConnell on Monday blasted Democrats for “leaking” the allegations, which were first made confidentially to Democratic members of Congress in July. But Ford went public with details of the alleged assault in a Washington Post story published Sunday.
She claims that at an early 1980s party at a suburban Washington house, Kavanaugh and a friend, both “stumbling drunk”, cornered her in a bedroom. She says Kavanaugh groped her and tried to pull off her clothes,putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.
“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” she said, adding that when his friend jumped on them she was able to escape, lock herself in a bathroom and later flee the house.
At this point, we have a he-said, she-said story. Much more needs to be known before Senators decide whether to give Kavanaugh a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court. How can McConnell not slow down this process?
In addition to hearing testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh, the Senate Judiciary Committee should subpoena Kavanaugh’s alleged accomplice and any others who might be able to corroborate or disprove the allegations.
If Ford’s allegations are true, Kavanaugh will have been revealed as a liar, which should disqualify him from the Supreme Court. They also would raise the question of whether this was an isolated indiscretion by a drunken teenager or part of a pattern of subsequent behavior. Now that Ford stepped forward, will other women?
On the other hand, if these allegations aren’t true, Kavanaugh needs time to clear his name before a confirmation vote. Otherwise, this controversy will dog him the rest of his career and further undermine the credibility of an activist Supreme Court majority that is seen as the most openly partisan in decades.
A lot has changed since 1991, when law professor Anita Hill’s allegations of sexual harassment against now-Justice Clarence Thomas during his confirmation were given short-shrift. The #MeToo movement, and all the powerful men it has taken down in the past few years, show this issue can’t be swept under a rug.
McConnell, the Senate’s undisputed master of partisan hypocrisy, stood before his colleagues Monday and angrily tried to shift the focus of this controversy to Democrats. He claimed they leaked these allegations “at the last minute in an irregular manner” as a delaying tactic.
Of course that would be McConnell’s angle. He is trying to ram through Kavanaugh’s nomination, and other Trump judicial appointments, before November while he still has the votes.
But the issue here isn’t the timing of when the allegations were made, but the allegations themselves — and the fitness of Kavanaugh for the job McConnell is determined to rush him into.
Comments