‘The contrast is astounding.’ Torture, drug case raises questions about justice, equity.

This is the kind of case that makes people cynical about the criminal justice system, especially when it comes to issues of wealth, class, race and equity.

Four young men were involved in a scheme last year to buy more than $20,000 worth of marijuana and resell it on the University of Kentucky campus, where two of them were fraternity brothers.

Zachary Costin and Andrew Ward, both then 22, went to Colorado and bought 18 pounds of pot from an illegal grower. They hired another 22-year-old man to bring it back to Kentucky.

Police say the man had done the same thing for them twice before. Police in Colorado later found and seized a large amount of marijuana, hashish, money and documents linked to Costin.

This time, though, the “mule” was stopped for speeding in Kansas, where police found and seized the marijuana. He was allowed to continue on to Lexington in return for cooperating with a police investigation.

The man told Costin, Ward and Ethan Hatfield, 21, what had happened in Kansas and that he was cooperating with police. Hatfield, whose family has been associated with Rod Hatfield Chevrolet, and Costin were then fraternity brothers in UK’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

Costin asked the man to come to Hatfield’s home, a mansion valued at $2.5 million in McAtee Run, a gated subdivision off Tates Creek Road. He was led to the basement where Hatfield and Costin were accompanied by John Nathaniel “Porky” Cooper, 36, who introduced himself as the “person hired to kill you.”

They forced the man to take off all his clothes and snort a Xanax pill. For the next two hours, he was held against his will and tortured with a hammer, pliers and an AR-15 rifle stock. He told police the men also pointed handguns and a shotgun at him. After he agreed to pay them $45,000, he was allowed to shower and leave the house naked, but the men took his Armani watch, wallet and cell phone.

Cooper, Costin and Hatfield were indicted in April 2017 on kidnapping, robbery and assault charges. Costin and Ward were indicted on a charge of criminal conspiracy to traffic in more than five pounds of marijuana.

But those charges were amended down, and the defendants pleaded guilty: Cooper, Costin and Hatfield to unlawful imprisonment, theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor assault. Costin and Ward also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic 8 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana.

Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis in May sentenced Costin to seven years, Cooper and Hatfield to five years and Ward to two years in prison. But between Aug. 7 and Sept. 10, Travis granted all four men “shock probation” — releasing them from jail in return for 15 hours of community service each year for five years.

Travis’ decision, which prosecutors didn’t oppose, came after defense attorneys filed papers saying their clients were remorseful, that they wanted to continue their education, return to their families. They claimed there was little chance the four young men would commit another crime.

Kentucky is one of a few states that allows shock probation. The idea is to give a second chance to offenders who might be “shocked” straight by a short stay behind bars. But the state apparently keeps no statistics on who does and doesn’t get shock probation, or whether offenders who get it commit crimes again.

I can’t help but wonder: Had these young men not been white, had some of their families not been affluent, had the violence of their crimes taken place in an East End shotgun house instead of a palatial suburban mansion, would Fayette County’s justice system have been so lenient and forgiving? How many others who commit similar crimes get this kind of second chance?

Kentucky has the nation’s 12th-highest incarceration rate, and blacks are 3.3 times more likely than whites to be imprisoned, according to data compiled by the non-partisan Prison Policy Initiative. Many of Kentucky’s approximately 35,000 inmates are there for crimes far less serious or violent than these.

“The contrast in how we prosecute and treat poor people and people of color in our community of Fayette County is astounding,” said Rebecca Ballard DiLoreto, a veteran public defender who now directs the non-profit Institute for Compassion in Justice in Lexington.

“Young offenders of color who make bad decisions or were involved in the using of drugs rot in our jails, receiving no treatment to help them and are then not only denied shock probation but also parole,” DiLoreto said. “Yet, this crime involved both violence and the offenders were drug dealers, not peddlers or users.

“Judges and prosecutors have discretion for good reason,” the lawyer added. “We are supposed to rely upon them to be fair. From the amended plea bargain to the decision to grant shock probation, this case does not seem to reflect such consideration.”

I don’t know these young men, or all of the facts in their case. Maybe they deserve the second chances they have been given.

But either way, this case should make us look at the makeup of Kentucky’s prison population — by crime, class, wealth and race — and ask ourselves: Who else may have deserved this kind of second chance, and why didn’t they get it?