‘Something ugly in the air.’ Urban League head talks politics during Kentucky visit.

National Urban League President Marc Morial took a break from get-out-the vote efforts Monday to visit Lexington to celebrate the local Urban League’s 50th anniversary.
“Trump and his policies have divided the country in a really significant way,” said Morial, a former two-term mayor of New Orleans.
“There’s something ugly in the air,” he said. “I expect leaders like the president, governors and mayors not to be dividers but to be uniters. To unite you have to demonstrate empathy, you have demonstrate compassion, and you can do it at the same time as being tough and strong.”
The national civil rights organization’s Enough is Enough campaign is working to mobilize black voters, who turned out in record numbers in 2008 and 2012 to elect Barack Obama president. Black turnout fell in 2016,when Trump beat Hillary Clinton.
Morial said he was concerned about the Trump administration’s lack of enforcement of civil rights laws, as well as the appointment of federal judges hostile to equal rights. He blamed the conservative Supreme Court majority’s weakening of the 1960s Voting Rights Act for Republican efforts in many states to suppress voting among minorities, poor people and others likely to vote against GOP candidates.
Morial said he heads to Philadelphia this weekend for get-out-the-vote efforts, and to Atlanta the following weekend. In the Nov. 6 midterm elections, Democrats hope to win control of one or both houses of Congress to put a check on Trump.
But Morial came to Lexington on Monday for a happier occasion: the 50th anniversary of the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County’s founding in May 1968.
Before Morial spoke at a banquet at Lexington Center, P.G. Peeples, who joined the local league in 1969 and has been president since 1971, took him for a tour of some of the organization’s affordable housing projects.
Peeples also took Morial to visit the original grave of Whitney Young Jr., a Shelby County native who was president of the Urban League during the critical years of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
Young died in an accidental drowning in 1971. President Richard Nixon came to Lexington to speak at Young’s funeral. Young’s widow later moved his body to New York.
Since 1981, Peeples and the league’s chief financial officer, Norman Franklin, have spearheaded development of 159 affordable homes,51 units of senior housing and 51 single-family rental units throughout Lexington worth more than $26 million.
“This is exactly the kind of work the Urban League stands for,” Morial said. “P.G. has been one of our most impactful leaders, and one of our longest-serving leaders. He has done great work in real estate and great work in education. He has been a force in this community.”
